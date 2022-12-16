Man Charged in a Random Bus Stop Attack on 17-Year-Old in Chula Vista

A man accused of attacking a 17-year-old while she waited at the bus stop in Chula Vista Tuesday appeared in a South Bay court Friday.

The prosecutor said the victim is recovering from her wounds at home. She suffered serious wounds to her neck after what she described as an “unprovoked” attack.

Antwan Baker pleaded not guilty to premeditated attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon, causing great bodily injury

“The victim was sitting at a bus stop, the defendant approached her from behind, covered her eyes, and made two slices at her throat,” said deputy district attorney Roza Egiazarian.

The attack happened Tuesday at the bus stop at H and Broadway in Chula Vista. The prosecutor said Baker was found the next day at 12th and Imperial with two knives in his possession.

Baker is being held with no bail, the prosecutor making the case that this is the only way to keep the public safe. The prosecutor said Baker has two prior cases that are pending for which he has failed to appear in court.

“This was a very serious and violent case, and we make sure, and look forward to bringing justice to the victim and her family, making sure the defendant is held accountable,” said Egiazarian.

If convicted, Baker faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.