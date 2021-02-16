Man Charged in 1988 Shooting Death in Encanto Area

San Diego police said Tuesday they have made an arrest in a 22-years-old case -- the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in the Encanto area.

OIliver Harrison, 37, was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a bullet on 61st Street near Imperial Ave on Jul 31, 1988. The bullet was fired during an altercation between two men down the street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The boy traveled for about 500 feet before he fell to the ground, police said. He died of his shooting injuries.

While police were quickly able to identify a person of interest in the case that day, witnesses were unwilling to cooperate. Without the information, the case went cold, SDPD said.

But 22 years later, SDPD believe they have their suspect; Leovardo Salceda, now 51 years old, was arrested in downtown San Diego on Feb. 10 in connection with Harrison's death. He was booked into jail on one count of murder.

SDPD's Cold Case Team and the District Attorney's Office Cold Case team did not disclose what evidence they gathered against Salceda but said they "eventually developed enough information" to arrest him.