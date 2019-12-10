San Ysidro Port of Entry

Man Caught Smuggling People Inside Furniture, Washing Machine at Border Crossing

CBP officers found 11 Chinese nationals hidden inside a moving van at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, trying to enter the U.S.

By Elena Gomez

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

An American man was arrested for trying to smuggle nearly a dozen Chinese citizens from Mexico into the United States, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The 42-year-old man was stopped at the San Ysidro border on Dec. 7 while attempting to cross into the U.S. in a moving truck, according to CBP. The driver's moving truck was sent to an area for further inspection, where CBP officers discovered 11 Chinese nationals hidden in places like a washing machine, a chest and a dresser, according to CBP.

The driver was taken to the Metropolitan Correctional Center and the 11 Chinese nationals are pending criminal and immigration proceedings, according to CBP.

Local

politics 20 mins ago

Top 6 San Diego Trials of 2019

first alert forecast 2 hours ago

Sheena Parveen’s Morning Forecast for December 30, 2019

This situation is very similar to an incident that happened just a month ago. CBP officers said they found six Chinese nationals hidden behind a fake wall, in a moving truck at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

This article tagged under:

San Ysidro Port of EntryCBPSan Ysidrohuman smugglingborder bust
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us