An American man was arrested for trying to smuggle nearly a dozen Chinese citizens from Mexico into the United States, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The 42-year-old man was stopped at the San Ysidro border on Dec. 7 while attempting to cross into the U.S. in a moving truck, according to CBP. The driver's moving truck was sent to an area for further inspection, where CBP officers discovered 11 Chinese nationals hidden in places like a washing machine, a chest and a dresser, according to CBP.

The driver was taken to the Metropolitan Correctional Center and the 11 Chinese nationals are pending criminal and immigration proceedings, according to CBP.

This situation is very similar to an incident that happened just a month ago. CBP officers said they found six Chinese nationals hidden behind a fake wall, in a moving truck at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.