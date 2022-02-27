Man Carjacked in Ocean Crest Area of San Diego

A 26-year-old man was carjacked by a woman and her male companion in the Ocean Crest section of San Diego Sunday, the San Diego Police Department said.

The carjacking happened around 3:15 p.m. at 900 Vista Santo Domingo, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

According to police, the victim and the woman spent the day together. She directed him to park his car at the crime scene location, where she then left to supposedly make a phone call. She returned with another man who pulled a knife and knocked the man to the ground, Buttle said.

The woman then got into the driver's seat and the couple then drove off with the four-door Lexus, California license plate 4SGL733, Buttle said. The suspects are described as a 33-year-old woman who is heavy-set and a Hispanic man, 25-to-30, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and heavy-set.