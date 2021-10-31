Man Calls National City Police, Admits to Shooting Death

An 18-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of murder Sunday after he turned himself into police and admitted to a shooting that he said was done in self-defense, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East 20th Street, said Sgt. Vincent Fernando of the National City Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man with numerous gunshot wounds lying in the street, the sergeant said. Medics arrived and rushed the victim to a hospital, where he died.

The name of the victim was not immediately released, pending notification of next of kin.

"Shortly after the shooting, a subject, later identified as Israel Moreno Jr., 18-year-old San Diego resident, called the police to notify authorities that he had just shot someone in National City," Fernando said. "Moreno claimed that the shooting was in self-defense. Moreno voluntarily came to NCPD on his own and met investigators."

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the NCPD Communications Center at 619-336-4411.