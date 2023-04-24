Man Assaulted on Dancefloor of Chula Vista Cantina by Unknown Suspect Dies: Police

A 59-year-old man who was severely assaulted on a crowded dance floor at a Chula Vista restaurant two weeks ago has died of his injuries, authorities reported Monday.

Jose Perez-Fong of San Diego was pronounced dead at Scripps Mercy Hospital on Friday, according to police.

Perez-Fong was assaulted by an unidentified person at Papagayos Grill and Cantina on Otay Lakes Road on April 15, Lt. David Oyos said.

The reason for the fatal attack remains unknown, Oyos said.

Anyone with information can call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit an anonymous tip via P3tips.