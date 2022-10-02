Man Assaulted in Rolando Village Home Invasion; Machete Found in Residence

San Diego Police officers are searching for three suspects who invaded a Rolando Village home Sunday and attacked a man inside, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

San Diego police received reports from a man stating that his father had been shot in the head Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a machete inside the home that did not belong to those living in the home. Police believe the non-life-threatening injury is likely a stab or slash from the machete, police said.

San Diego Fire Department medics transported the victim to a hospital.

Police are unsure if the incident was an attempted home invasion as nothing was stolen and the home was not ransacked, Officer Buttle said.

Neighbors woke up during the incident and gave police a description of the suspects.

Three men were seen driving away shortly after in a dark Nissan Altima with silver alloy wheels.

The three men were described as:

Adult Hispanic male, about 18-24 years old, 5’ 6” tall, weighing roughly 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothes with white shoes. He had black hair tied up in a pony tail. Adult Hispanic male, about 18-24 years old, 5’ 6” tall, weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a ski mask and had brown hair. Hispanic male, unknown age, unknown build. He was last seen wearing all black clothes and a black hat with writing on it.

Mid-City division detectives are investigating the incident as an assault with a deadly weapon incident.