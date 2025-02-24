Man arrested in San Marcos for alleged weapons violations and domestic violence

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of several weapons charges in San Marcos, authorities said Sunday.

Daniel Castellanos was taken into custody by deputies just after 8 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Mendocino Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Castellanos was also wanted for committing domestic violence in the city of Vista on Friday.

"During a search of Castellanos' vehicle, deputies found a loaded, unregistered, and unserialized handgun (also known as a "ghost gun") by the gas pedal, sheriff's officials said in a statement. "Unlike weapons made by a licensed manufacturer, ghost guns do not have a serial number or other identifiable markings, making it extremely challenging for law enforcement agencies to track these firearms to their owner or maker."

Sheriff's officials said the lack of a serial number can also hinder or delay investigations and crime-solving efforts.

Castellanos was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for alleged domestic violence, and additionally on suspicion of four felony charges: manufacture, sale and possess an undetectable firearm; criminal storage of firearm; carrying a loaded handgun not registered by owner and possession of large capacity magazine.

No further information was immediately available.