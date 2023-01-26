Crime and Courts

Man Arrested. Passed Out. In Stolen Car. Parked at San Diego Police Station: SDPD

Law enforcement searched the car and found drugs along with drug paraphernalia, according to authorities

By Eric S. Page and City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was arrested Thursday after officers found him asleep in the driver's seat of an allegedly stolen vehicle parked in the San Diego Police Department's Traffic Division lot.

Just after 3 a.m., an officer noticed a white Hyundai sedan with a man asleep inside of it in the Traffic Division's parking lot on Aero Drive and Serra Mesa. The car, police said, was partially parked in a handicap spot with its lights on.

More San Diegot Top Stories

balboa park 8 hours ago

City Closes Balboa Park, Other Park Areas After Tree Falls on Woman Amid Gusty Santa Ana Winds

Kearny Mesa 2 hours ago

Two Burned After Propane Tank ‘Explodes' at Company Cookout in Kearny Mesa

Home Prices 2 hours ago

San Diego Home Prices Plummeting

Officers checked the vehicle's licenses plate and determined the car was stolen, according to the SDPD.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The investigating officer said the man in the car, who was wearing jeans and a Cobra Kai Never Dies T-shirt, was confused when he woken up. He said he had family living nearby but he was tired, according to police.

Law enforcement searched the car and found drugs along with drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.

The unidentified man was arrested a short time later, police reported.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsSan Diego Police DepartmentSERRA MESA
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us