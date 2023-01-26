Man Arrested. Passed Out. In Stolen Car. Parked at San Diego Police Station: SDPD

A man was arrested Thursday after officers found him asleep in the driver's seat of an allegedly stolen vehicle parked in the San Diego Police Department's Traffic Division lot.

Just after 3 a.m., an officer noticed a white Hyundai sedan with a man asleep inside of it in the Traffic Division's parking lot on Aero Drive and Serra Mesa. The car, police said, was partially parked in a handicap spot with its lights on.

Officers checked the vehicle's licenses plate and determined the car was stolen, according to the SDPD.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The investigating officer said the man in the car, who was wearing jeans and a Cobra Kai Never Dies T-shirt, was confused when he woken up. He said he had family living nearby but he was tired, according to police.

Law enforcement searched the car and found drugs along with drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.

The unidentified man was arrested a short time later, police reported.