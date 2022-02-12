Man Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting, Killing Brother in Lakeside

A man was arrested on Friday after deputies said he shot and killed his brother following a fight between them in the unincorporated Lakeside neighborhood of San Diego.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) was notified of a shots fired call reported at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Moreno Avenue. At the scene, deputies found two people rendering aid to the victim.

After taking over life-saving measures on the man, authorities rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he died shortly after arriving. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Derek Maurice Edwards.

Detectives determined the victim's brother, 25-year-old Bryan Luther Edwards, opened fire on his sibling. SDSO added that Bryan Edwards was stabbed during the altercation and hospitalized for treatment.

The suspect was arrested at the hospital, where he'll remain under guard watch until he is medically cleared to be booked into jail. Bryan Edwards faces one count of murder.

It is unclear what sparked the fight between the brothers and why it escalated to violence. A motive for the shooting is unknown.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.