Man Arrested on Suspicion of Robbing La Mesa Bank in Late December

By City News Service

Handcuffs
A 31-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of using a demand note to rob a La Mesa bank three days after Christmas.

Matthew Clive Handy, of San Diego, was arrested by San Diego Police Department officers on unrelated charges shortly after the robbery, which happened about 1:10 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Bank of the West branch on Center Drive, FBI spokeswoman Davene Butler said.

During the robbery, Handy allegedly gave a teller "a threatening note demanding money," then fled on foot with cash the employee handed over, Butler said.

After his arrest on unrelated charges, an SDPD officer recognized Handy as the alleged bank robber and contacted investigators with the FBI and La Mesa Police Department, Butler said.

Handy was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, as well as transporting a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, carrying a dirk or dagger, burglary, and felony vandalism, according to jail records.

He's being held in lieu of $150,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Jan. 12.

