22-year-old arrested on suspicion of possessing ghost gun in San Marcos

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a "ghost gun" in San Marcos, authorities said Saturday.

Neighbors called law enforcement just after 11 p.m. Friday to report a group of suspicious people in the 500 block of Spanish Oak Avenue, said Sgt. Nicholas Arvanitis of the sheriff's San Marcos station.

Deputies contacted four people hanging around a pickup truck, Arvanitis said.

"During the contact, a handgun loaded with bullets were clearly visible on the passenger seat," he said. "The firearm turned out to be a ghost gun."

Tristan Banuelos, the driver of the pickup truck, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded gun in a public place or public street and owning or possessing a gun without a serial number, he said.

"Unlike weapons made by a licensed manufacturer, ghost guns don't have a serial number or other identifiable markings," Arvanitis said.

"The lack of a serial number makes it extremely challenging for law enforcement agencies to track these firearms to their owner or maker, hindering or delaying investigations and crime-solving efforts."