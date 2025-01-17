Mission Valley

Man arrested on suspicion of killing girlfriend in Mission Valley motel

By City News Service

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder Friday after his girlfriend suffered suspicious injuries and died in a Mission Valley motel room.

Patrol officers and paramedics responding to a report of a medical emergency at Motel 6 San Diego-Hotel Circle found the 24-year-old woman dead, according to the San Diego Police Department. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

"Officers contacted two men inside the room, one of (whom) identified himself as the woman's boyfriend," SDPD Lt. Lou Maggi said. "The woman ... had (suffered) visible injuries, resulting in the notification of the homicide unit."

Detectives questioned her boyfriend, Linda Vista resident Victor Cruz, then arrested him on suspicion of fatally assaulting the woman.

"Based on the information gathered thus far, it appears the death is domestic violence-related," the lieutenant said.

Details on what led to the alleged homicide were not immediately available.

