Man Arrested on Roof of USD Parking Garage for Allegedly Stealing a Car

A man suspected of stealing at least one vehicle, and possibly vandalizing others on the University of San Diego campus, was arrested Thursday.

The San Diego Police Department was called just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday by USD's Department of Public Safety, which said they spotted a vehicle that they believed was involved in about a dozen vehicle break-ins over the last few months.

The Chevrolet Volt, later determined to be stolen, was found by police on the roof of a parking garage with one person inside. The vehicle had covers on all the windows, Lt. Christian Sharp said.

Officers tried to get the suspect to exit the vehicle, but he denied their requests, Sharp said, which prompted officers to call in SDPD's SWAT team. Using non-lethal force and a K-9 unit, the suspect eventually exited the vehicle and was arrested without injury.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and detectives were working with USD police to use surveillance video to determine if the suspect was, in fact, connected to other suspected break-ins.

No other information was immediately available.