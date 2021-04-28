crash

Man Arrested on DUI Charge After Crash Outside San Diego Zoo Safari Park

Instead of staying at the scene, the man ran off through an open service gate to the Safari Park

San Pasqual Valley Road
A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of hit-and-run and drunken driving after a crash outside the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in North County.

The man was driving westbound on the rural San Pasqual Valley Road when he attempted to make a U-turn in a driveway for the Safari Park. His vehicle was then struck by a car driven by a 41-year-old woman, according to San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.

Instead of staying at the scene, the man ran off through an open service gate to the park, Buttle said. He was later found and arrested.

The woman sustained a broken arm and the man suffered a fractured ankle, said Buttle.

The suspect is expected to be charged with felony hit-and-run and driving under
the influence.

