Man Arrested in Vista on Alleged Possession of a ‘Ghost Gun'

A felon suspected of possessing a ''ghost gun'' in Vista was in custody today.

Deputies from the Vista Station of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department stopped Ricardo Alvarez, 33, at approximately 1 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Santa Fe Avenue for an expired car registration, said Sgt.

Austin Smith.

During a search of the vehicle, a deputy discovered a loaded ghost gun in a hidden compartment. A bag containing ammunition, a holster, a Taser gun and drug paraphernalia was also found inside the vehicle, Smith said.

Alvarez was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility for being a felon in possession of a firearm and other weapons-related charges.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Ghost guns, also known as kit guns or 80-percent guns, are virtually untraceable weapons that can be made at home using legally purchased parts to complete the 80% already assembled. They are sold at gun shows and online.

The unfinished parts are not required under federal law to have serial numbers or a background check to purchase.