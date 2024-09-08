Man arrested in Kearny Mesa after suspected arson attack in El Cajon

53-year-old Jose Orozco was arrested on suspicion of arson after a room where he was living was lit on fire, El Cajon authorities said Saturday.

Police responded Friday afternoon to reports of a tenant and a landlord who were in a dispute at a residence, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

"Police officers responded and the tenant locked himself inside his room. The tenant stated he was going to go to sleep," the department said in a statement. "Additional roommates stated they were going to go sleep somewhere else for the night."

It was reported that no crime had occurred at that time.

The El Cajon police and fire departments returned to the residence later that day after reports of a structure fire.

"The tenant's room had been lit on fire. The tenant was not on scene when police arrived but two other roommates were in the house. No one was injured," police said.

The San Diego Police Department found Orozco a short time later when he showed up at the NBC 7 station Saturday night, acting erratic and talking about the fire.



Orozco was arrested in the outside lobby of the station on suspicion of arson and for possession of a destructive device, police said.



Investigators also say they found a plastic bottle filled with gasoline and a rag coming out of the top of the bottle in Orozco's vehicle.

Orozco has an extensive criminal history, including arrests for suspected assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, DUI, auto theft and drug offenses, the department said.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the ECPD at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at www.sdcrimestoppers.org