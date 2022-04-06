Man Arrested in Friend's Death at Fallbrook Home

A 30-year-old Carlsbad man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a man who was found in a Fallbrook home earlier this week.

John Kristensen, 34, was found dead in a house in the 4300 block of Rainbow Vista Drive near Old Highway 395, at around 7:45 a.m. Monday according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies later reported that Kristensen had been fatally shot.

Homicide detectives identified Brian Bass as the suspect and Bass was arrested at his home in the 3800 block of El Camino Real in Carlsbad, following the execution of a search warrant at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Bass was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of murder.

Bass and Kristensen were friends, according to the sheriff's department.

"The circumstances and motivations are still under investigation," Lt. Chris Steffan said.