Man arrested in El Cajon, accused of killing in Lemon Grove park last weekend

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in East County, taken into custody for allegedly fatally shooting a man in the neck last weekend in a park in Lemon Grove.

On Monday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department identified the victim as 51-year-old Anthony Trujillo, who died after being shot at Kunkel Park at around 12:35 p.m. He was found unresponsive on the ground when deputies arrived. Life-saving measures were initiated, and Trujillo was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to a statement from authorities.

The man wanted for a deadly attack where children play is on the run tonight. The crime happened at Kunkel Park, in Lemon Grove. NBC 7’s, Jeanette Quezada, has been following this story all evening and joins us with the latest on the investigation.

On Friday morning, deputies said that Andrew Gomez Cardona had been arrested the day before at a home in the 900 block of S. Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon.

The day of the shooting, NBC 7 spoke to some witnesses who lived nearby.

“I was woken up by kind of some ruckus," Ryleigh Frady said. "I guess there was some physical altercation going on … and then there was two shots that I heard, and then from that point my son and I started looking out the window and there was chaos erupting."

Frady is a mother to a 12-year-old, and the woman said hearing about the tragedy raised concerns for her safety and the safety of her community.

"There's just a lot of violence, unnecessary killings that occur right over here," Frady said.

Detectives said last Sunday that they believed Trujillo and the suspect each other.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.