Man Arrested in Drunk Driving Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Pedestrian Hurt in Vista

A 28-year-old man suspected of being drunk and behind the wheel of a pick-up truck that fled after striking a pedestrian at a Vista intersection was arrested Friday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Carmelo Hernandez Cruz of San Marcos was arrested Friday morning and booked into county jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and DUI causing major injury, CHP said.

On Wednesday at about 6:30 p.m., Cruz is accused of striking a 56-year-old Vista woman with his 2007 Toyota Tacoma while she was walking across South Santa Fe Drive at Palmyra Drive on a green light, CHP said.

The crash hurled the woman onto the roadway. But instead of stopping, according to CHP, Cruz backed up his truck and drove around the downed woman to get away.

Good Samaritans provided aid to the victim prior to the arrival of paramedics, who took her to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. Her current condition was not known.

Cruz was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for

April 6.