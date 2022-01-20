Man Arrested in Cousin's Fatal Stabbing in Sabre Springs to Face Judge

The man accused of stabbing his cousin to death at a San Diego park is scheduled to face a judge on Thursday, days after his arrest.

Poway resident Uriel Cedillo, 22, was arrested in connection to the stabbing of 22-year-old Fatima Marin Cedillo in Sabre Springs, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). The woman was killed early Sunday at a park when she was with friends.



"Detectives have learned the female arrived at the park with friends and walked over to a group already there,” SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said. “After a brief encounter, she walked away from them and told her friends she had been stabbed."

SDPD said officers were alerted of the stabbing at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday and responded to the 11500 block of Meadow Grass Lane, according to Lt. Brown. There, they found Fatima suffering from at least one stab wound in her upper body and rushed her to an area hospital. She died just more than an hour later.

Litzy Vazquez, a close friend of Fatima’s who described the deceased like family, told NBC 7 she was in disbelief over the tragedy.

"She's amazing. She was always laughing, cracking jokes, no drama, and friendly. I don't feel like this is real,” Vazquez said through tears. “I can't let it be real because every time I look at her pictures, I picture her coming through the door and her saying, 'Hey guys, let's hang out tonight. Hey, what's the move?' She's not going to say that to us anymore. I can't picture it.”

While the deceased’s loved ones mourn her loss, Uriel remains booked in Central Jail without bail. A motive for the stabbing has not been determined.