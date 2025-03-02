Cal Fire investigators announced Saturday that they arrested a man in connection with the Pala and Lilac wildfires that started on Jan. 21.

According to a news release, Ruben Vasquez was arrested Friday on two counts of felony arson charges and taken to the Vista Detention Facility. Cal Fire did not provide Vasquez's age or residence.

According to the county Sheriff's Office website, 48-year-old Ruben Vasquez is being held in the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of two charges of felony arson, forest land.

His bail was set at $500,000, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Vasquez is set to be arraigned on Tuesday, March 4th.

Both blazes started 25 minutes apart near Interstate 15 and state Route 76 in the Pala Mesa and Bonsall areas, Cal Fire officials said.

"Together, they burned nearly 100 acres and prompted evacuations affecting hundreds of residents," Cal Fire officials said. "Witness reports and investigative efforts led to the identification of Vasquez as a suspect."

The non-injury blazes erupted amid gusty Santa Ana conditions, according to City News Service reports in January.

On Jan. 21, the Lilac Fire began spreading shortly after 12:30 a.m. off Lilac Road, near Old Highway 395, while the Pala blaze erupted shortly after midnight in an open area just west of Interstate 15, near Canonita Drive and Old Highway 395 in Pala Mesa, according to Cal Fire.

An investigation report will be referred to the county District Attorney's Office, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire said arson investigations "are complex and require thorough evidence collection, scene examination and witness interviews, which can be time-consuming."

Cal Fire officials said they appreciated the public's support and patience during the investigations, and thanked the Sheriff's Office, North County Fire Protection District, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the San Diego County District Attorney's Office for their assistance.