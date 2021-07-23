Man Arrested in Brother's Deadly Stabbing: El Cajon Police

A man who police say stabbed his brother to death during a fight has been arrested, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

On Sunday at about 2:20 p.m., police were called to the 1600 block of North Mollison Avenue in El Cajon for a report of a person down. At the scene, officers found 36-year-old Wisam Shehan was found with at least one stab wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. As a result of his injury, police investigated the matter as a homicide.

As more information was gathered in the case, authorities learned the victim was in some sort of fight with his brother, Arkan Shehan, when he was stabbed. It is unclear why the two were in an altercation and a motive for the fatality is still being investigated.

Arkan Shehan was arrested Wednesday and booked into the San Diego County Jail. He faces a homicide charge in connection to the case, El Cajon police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.