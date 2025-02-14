Man arrested for trying to kidnap child walking to school: Escondido police

Escondido police arrested a man who was suspected of attempting to abduct a child in Escondido earlier this week.

Jose Cruz-Ruiz, 27 of Escondido, was arrested on a kidnapping charge Wednesday in connection with the attempted abduction that happened early Tuesday near Pioneer Elementary School on Ash Street, police said.

The student told authorities they were walking to school around 7:20 a.m. when a dark green sedan pulled up alongside and tried to pull them inside the vehicle. The child was able to get away and ran to school to report the incident.

With the information provided by the child, detectives with Escondido police's Family Protection Unit were able to locate the suspected vehicle the next morning driving along Auto Parkway naer Andreasen Drive, EPD said.

Cruz-Ruiz was then arrested and booked into jail.

Escondido police said they do not believe there are any other suspects in the case. Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact EPD at at (760) 839-4722 and reference case 25001339.