Man Arrested for Sexual Battery After Entering Assisted Living Facility: CPD

Carlsbad police arrested a man accused of sexual battery after he entered a room of resident in an assisted living facility in Carlsbad, the Carlsbad Police Department said.

On February 4, officers received a call to an assisted living facility located in the 1000 block of Laguna Dr. for a report of a sexual assault.

Staff from the facility told police a man entered the building and then entered the room of a 70-year-old woman. Once inside, the suspect sexually assaulted the victim, CPD said.

A staff member confronted the suspect and he then fled the building. Police then searched for the suspect until Wednesday morning where he was later found, CPD said.

Police found the suspect at Carlsbad Village Drive.

He has been identified as Austin Miller, 25, who police describe as “an unsheltered individual in North County.”

Miller was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for elder abuse, burglary, attempted rape, sexual battery, and false imprisonment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Last year, a man was arrested after sexually assaulting an elderly resident while other residents were in the room of a nursing home in Hillcrest.