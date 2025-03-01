San Diego

Molotov cocktails found in arson suspect's vehicle after North County fire: SDSO

Cal Fire arson investigators who collected evidence at the site of the blaze suspect that Neema Ahmadpour has set at least two other brush fires in San Diego County, according to the sheriff's office.

By City News Service

A sheriff’s car is shown in this undated image.
NBC 7

A 20-year-old man suspected of intentionally sparking a brush fire Friday in the far northern reaches of San Diego County and then threatening to stab a park ranger responding to the blaze was arrested.

Neema Ahmadpour allegedly set the blaze shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday in Santa Margarita River Trail Preserve in De Luz, just east of Camp Pendleton, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

When deputies arrived, a park ranger identified Ahmadpour as the alleged arsonist and told them the suspect had pulled a knife on him, sheriff's Lt Darrell McNeal said.

The blaze spread over about an acre before firefighters were able to extinguish it, McNeal said. No structural damage or injuries were reported.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Ahmadpour allegedly became combative and fought with sheriff's personnel as they were taking him into custody. During a search of Ahmadpour's vehicle, deputies found several Molotov cocktails, the lieutenant said.

Cal Fire arson investigators who collected evidence at the site of the blaze suspect that Ahmadpour has set at least two other brush fires in San Diego County, according to the sheriff's office.

Ahmadpour was arrested on suspicion of arson, resisting arrest and possessing illegal incendiary devices.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

San DiegoFires
Dashboard
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us