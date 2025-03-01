Molotov cocktails found in arson suspect's vehicle after North County fire: SDSO

A 20-year-old man suspected of intentionally sparking a brush fire Friday in the far northern reaches of San Diego County and then threatening to stab a park ranger responding to the blaze was arrested.

Neema Ahmadpour allegedly set the blaze shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday in Santa Margarita River Trail Preserve in De Luz, just east of Camp Pendleton, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, a park ranger identified Ahmadpour as the alleged arsonist and told them the suspect had pulled a knife on him, sheriff's Lt Darrell McNeal said.

The blaze spread over about an acre before firefighters were able to extinguish it, McNeal said. No structural damage or injuries were reported.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Ahmadpour allegedly became combative and fought with sheriff's personnel as they were taking him into custody. During a search of Ahmadpour's vehicle, deputies found several Molotov cocktails, the lieutenant said.

Cal Fire arson investigators who collected evidence at the site of the blaze suspect that Ahmadpour has set at least two other brush fires in San Diego County, according to the sheriff's office.

Ahmadpour was arrested on suspicion of arson, resisting arrest and possessing illegal incendiary devices.