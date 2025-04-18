San Diego police arrest driver accused in deadly Mission Hills hit-and-run

A Mission Hills man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fleeing after the car he was driving fatally struck a pedestrian last year near San Diego International Airport, authorities said.

William John Christian, 58, was taken into custody shortly before 8:30 a.m. near his home in the 3400 block of Pringle Street in connection with the 13-month-old traffic fatality, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Christian allegedly was behind the wheel of a white 2017 Dodge Challenger that struck a 69-year-old man in the 2100 block of Hancock Street shortly before 5 a.m. on March 6, 2024. Following the fatal impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area, Sgt. Victoria Houseman said.

The victim, who is believed to have been homeless, was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not been released.

The car that struck the man has not been located, the sergeant said.

Christian was being held at San Diego Central Jail on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday.