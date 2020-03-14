Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting At San Diego Police Helicopter

A gunman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he was accused of shooting a rifle at a San Diego Police Department helicopter in the Bird Rock community, police said Saturday.

At about 10:15 p.m. Friday, police received a call about a possible burglar in the 6300 block of Electric Avenue, said Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department. A resident said a man armed with a gun was banging on their door and making rambling statements.

A police helicopter arrived in the area, Brown said. As it circled the area, David Lowe, 46, allegedly fired one round at the aircraft.

"Fearing for their safety, the pilot climbed to a higher altitude and broadcast his actions,'' Brown said.

Then Lowe allegedly fired a second round at the copter. Officers arrived on scene and arrested Lowe without incident, the lieutenant said. The helicopter was not hit and no one was injured, police said.

In addition to the rifle he reportedly used to shoot at the police helicopter, officers recovered a shotgun, other firearms and several rounds of ammunition, Brown said.

Lowe was booked into county jail on suspicion of two felony counts of attempted murder and three felony counts of assault with a firearm on a person, in addition to other charges, according to online jail records.

Lowe is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident to try to determine Lowe's motives, Brown said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 5312293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.