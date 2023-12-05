San Diego

Man arrested for allegedly groping teen in jacuzzi in Carmel Mountain

By NBC 7 Staff

A man was arrested after allegedly groping a teen while in a jacuzzi in Carmel Mountain, police told NBC 7.

At around 6:30 p.m. SDPD Officer John Buttle said a man groped a 14-year-old in the jacuzzi and were later able to locate the suspect by helicopter.

The suspect was arrested and booked on unknown charges.

No other details were released.

