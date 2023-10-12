Man arrested for allegedly bringing ghost gun on Otay Mesa jail grounds

A man is in custody for allegedly bringing a ghost gun onto the grounds of an Otay Mesa jail earlier this week, authorities reported Thursday.

The events that led to the arrest of 21-year-old Isaiah Cisneros began shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, when deputies patrolling in the 400 block of Alta Road spotted a car entering a restricted area at George F. Bailey Detention Facility, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"Deputies made a traffic stop and contacted the occupants (of the vehicle)," sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Brooke said. "With their consent, deputies searched the car. A loaded 9mm (pistol) with no identifying serial number was located inside of a backpack on the passenger floorboard."

Cisneros, a passenger in the vehicle, allegedly admitted that the weapon belonged to him. He was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of bringing a gun onto jail property, having a concealed firearm and possessing a ghost gun, Brooke said.