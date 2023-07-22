Man arrested for alleged assault, arson in connection to Lemon Grove motel fire

A 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with an alleged assault and arson-related charges that occurred in San Diego, authorities said Saturday.

The suspect was also re-booked on an additional alleged arson charge relating to a motel fire that broke out in Lemon Grove on Friday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's detectives and investigators from the Metro Arson Strike Team arrested Carlos Antonio Landa and booked him for assault and arson charges on Friday -- unrelated to the motel fire.

On Saturday, detectives identified Landa as a suspect in connection to the motel fire, which was reported around 12:15 p.m. Friday in the 8000 block of Broadway in Lemon Grove. Landa was then re-booked on suspicion of committing that crime.

No one was hurt in the motel fire.

Landa is being held on numerous arson and assault-related charges, with bail set at $250,000.