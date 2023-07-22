LEMON GROVE

Man arrested for alleged assault, arson in connection to Lemon Grove motel fire

The man was arrested and booked for assault and arson charges unrelated to the motel fire

By City News Service

A 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with an alleged assault and arson-related charges that occurred in San Diego, authorities said Saturday.

The suspect was also re-booked on an additional alleged arson charge relating to a motel fire that broke out in Lemon Grove on Friday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's detectives and investigators from the Metro Arson Strike Team arrested Carlos Antonio Landa and booked him for assault and arson charges on Friday -- unrelated to the motel fire.

On Saturday, detectives identified Landa as a suspect in connection to the motel fire, which was reported around 12:15 p.m. Friday in the 8000 block of Broadway in Lemon Grove. Landa was then re-booked on suspicion of committing that crime.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

No one was hurt in the motel fire.

Landa is being held on numerous arson and assault-related charges, with bail set at $250,000.

This article tagged under:

LEMON GROVEfirearson
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us