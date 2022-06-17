Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead in Rancho Penasquitos Condo

A 43-year-old probationer was back behind bars Thursday on suspicion of killing a woman in a Rancho Penasquitos condominium.

Patrol officers responding to a home in the 9300 block of Twin Trails Drive found the 45-year-old woman dead at about 8:24 a.m. Wednesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The woman's upper body bore signs of suspicious injuries, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

A man who was in the residence when officers arrived, Parrish Juan Chambers Jr. of San Diego, was detained for questioning and arrested later in the day on suspicion of killing the woman, whose name was withheld pending family notification.

Officers had been to the condo the previous evening on a report of a disturbance there involving Chambers, but left after being unable to make contact with him or anyone else inside, Shebloski said.

The nature of the relationship between the suspect and victim, if any, and the motive for the alleged slaying remained unclear Thursday afternoon.

"It is early in the investigation, and ... homicide detectives are still determining the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman," the lieutenant said.

A cause-of-death ruling in the case was on hold pending autopsy results.

Chambers was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder and violation of parole. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.