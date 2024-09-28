Man arrested after trying to kidnap girl in Coronado: Police

Emergency dispatchers in Coronado got a call on Friday from a high-school-aged girl who said a man had tried to kidnap her.

The report came in around 1:30 p.m. from the 16-year-old, who said she was waiting for a bus near the library park area in the center of town when a man parked and walked up to her, then demanded she get into his car.

When the teen refused, she told the police, he grabbed her arm but she broke free and ran to safety and called 911.

The quick-thinking girl was able to give police both a description of the car and its license plate, and responding officers found it about a block away a short time later, police said.

Taken into custody was Nan Wang, 45, a native of Trona, California, which is in Central California northeast of Bakersfield.

Wang has been charged with attempted kidnapping and annoying/molesting a child. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

Anybody with information about the case is being urged to call Coronado Police at (619) 522-7350.