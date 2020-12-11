MTS Bus

Man Arrested After Stabbing Bus Passenger in Apparent Random Attack: Police

By Eric S. Page

MTS Bus
NBC 7

A suspect is in custody on Friday, accused of attempting to stab to death a bus rider who was a stranger, according to San Diego police.

The attack took place on Sunday as the MTS bus was traveling on University Avenue, a department official told NBC 7 on Friday. Investigators who looked at security-camera footage were able to identify Michael Garcia, 29, as a suspect in the case.

Police said Garcia, who investigators believe has some mental issues, was located in San Diego around 5:30 a.m. on Friday and taken into custody. He was later charged with attempted first-degree murder and will be arraigned Jan. 8 in a downtown courthouse.

Local

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Regional ICU Bed Availability Critically Low

Covid-19 7 hours ago

Restaurants in Carlsbad Village Continue In-Person Dining as Peaceful Protest

Garcia is not eligible for release or bail, according to law enforcement.

This article tagged under:

MTS Bus
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Decision 2020 Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us