Man Arrested After Stabbing Bus Passenger in Apparent Random Attack: Police

A suspect is in custody on Friday, accused of attempting to stab to death a bus rider who was a stranger, according to San Diego police.

The attack took place on Sunday as the MTS bus was traveling on University Avenue, a department official told NBC 7 on Friday. Investigators who looked at security-camera footage were able to identify Michael Garcia, 29, as a suspect in the case.

Police said Garcia, who investigators believe has some mental issues, was located in San Diego around 5:30 a.m. on Friday and taken into custody. He was later charged with attempted first-degree murder and will be arraigned Jan. 8 in a downtown courthouse.

Garcia is not eligible for release or bail, according to law enforcement.