Man Arrested After Damaging SDPD Headquarters Lobby, Police Say

SDPD Headquarters in downtown San Diego.
A man was taken into custody Friday after damaging the lobby of San Diego Police Headquarters in the East Village neighborhood of San Diego, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was inside the lobby of SDPD HQ on Broadway at 15th Street when the incident occurred at about 5:25 a.m. Police were not sure how he got inside.

SDPD said the man did cause damage but did not provide details.

The man then came outside and was arrested. It was not clear what charges the man could be facing.

No other information was immediately available. Check back for updates to this developing story.

