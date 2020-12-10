Man Arrested a Few Blocks Away, Day After Chula Vista Hatchet Killing

A Chula Vista resident was arrested Thursday for allegedly killing another man with a hatchet in a parking lot behind a South Bay bank.

Angel Padilla, 37, was arrested Thursday in the 300 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista, a few blocks from the site of the slaying, according to police.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responding to a report of a medical emergency found the victim -- whose identity is being withheld by the police pending family notification -- slumped up against a wall at the Bank of America branch office in the 200 block of E Street in Chula Vista, bleeding from the head, Chula Vista Police said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

"Detectives were able to obtain footage from nearby security cameras that captured [images of Padilla] with a hatchet-type weapon near where the victim was found, and officers were able to recognize Padilla," police said in Thursday's statement

Investigators have not yet disclosed a motive for the killing.

Anybody with information about the slaying is being urged to contact the Chula Vista police at (619) 409-5487. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.