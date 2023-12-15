Man and woman from San Diego killed in West Texas plane crash

A man and woman killed in a small plane crash Thursday in West Texas were from San Diego, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS).

Gregg Seaman, 65, and Courtney Koranda Seaman, 48, were in a single-engine PC12 Pilatus that crashed on a private ranch near Christoval, Texas, in Tom Green County, the TDPS said. the crash was reported at approximately 12:38 amid cloudy skies and intermittent rain, according to the TDPS.

Tom Green County Sheriff's Department and Customs and Border Protection's Aviation Services responded to the crash.

The FAA and NTSB will handle the investigation.

First Coast News, an NBC affiliate out of Jacksonville, Florida, reported the plane had taken off from Craig Airport in Jacksonville and was headed for San Angelo, Texas, north of Christoval.

First Coast News obtained audio of what appears to be Gregg Seaman telling air traffic control he missed his runway, and that he was having issues in flight.