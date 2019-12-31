Man and Woman Seek Help at National City Gas Station After Being Shot

A man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds were dropped off near a gas station in National City Tuesday morning where they ran in to get help, police confirmed.

National City Police Department Officer Jonathan Taylor said the wounded pair showed up at a Shell gas station on National City Boulevard just north of west 33rd Street at around 3 a.m. They had each been shot on their legs.

Nicole Gomez/NBC 7

NBC 7 spoke to the gas station manager who said investigators told her the victims were shot elsewhere before making their way to the business. When they walked in, they asked the cashier to call 911.

National City Police Department Sgt. Steve Villariasa told NBC 7 it appeared the pair had been dropped off across the street from the gas station after they had already been shot.

He said because they were dropped off across the street, surveillance cameras from the Shell weren't able to pick up a clear image of the make and model of the car, or its driver.

When officers arrived at the gas station, Villariasa said the victims were not cooperating or offering details as to how or why they had been shot.

Meanwhile, officers began looking into a Honda Accord that had been left behind at the gas station. The car had been reported stolen and, as of 5 a.m., was being towed away so police could gather more evidence from it. Police do not yet know if the car is connected to the shooting, Villariasa said.

As of 6 a.m., no one had been arrested, and there was no suspect description, police said. The shooting victims are expected to survive.

A few hours later, the investigation moved away from the gas station and across the street to a collection of trailer homes.

A detective confirmed the shooting had taken place near one of the trailers in the neighborhood.

Officials could be seen lining up yellow markers and examining evidence, including a trail of blood that led from the trailers to the gas station.

No further details were released; check back for updates on this story.