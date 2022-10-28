Man and Teen Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Nestor: SDPD

A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead Friday in an apartment in the Nestor neighborhood of San Diego, police said.

The San Diego Police Department responded to the scene at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue sometime at around 11 a.m. after receiving a call that someone was found dead, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man and a teenager dead inside an apartment. A gun was also found in the apartment. Campbell said bystanders heard some gunshots and entered the residence and found the pair dead.

"Based on the initial observations of the officers at the scene, it appears the most likely scenario is that the male shot the female, and then shot himself," Campbell said.

The man has been identified as a 20-year-old who lived in the apartment and the teenager has not yet been identified.

“This was kind of surprising. Seeing this happening and it’s a very sad tragedy that someone had died,” said neighbor, Yanette Martinez.

No one else seems to have been involved in this incident, police said.

Homicide detectives were at the scene investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.