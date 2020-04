A man who allegedly charged at Oceanside police officers with a weapon was subdued with a stun gun on the MiraCosta College campus early Wednesday.

The confrontation happened near the college's theatre, where a police cruiser could be seen guarding caution tape that blocked off the scene. The suspect allegedly charged at officers with some sort of hatchet or ax.

Details on what led up to the incident were not immediately available. The extent of the suspect's injuries was not immediately clear.