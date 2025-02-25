Crime and Courts

Man admits selling fentanyl to woman whose parents found her lifeless body

Danny Nunez, 25, admitted to selling the drugs last fall to the 25-year-old victim, referred to as "L.P." in court records

By City News Service

Gavel and handcuffs on a leather surface

A man who sold a dose of fentanyl that killed a woman in Escondido pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges.

Danny Nunez, 25, admitted to selling the drugs last fall to the 25-year-old victim, referred to as "L.P." in court records.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Prosecutors said the victim bought the fentanyl from Nunez on Sept. 11 and her parents found her dead in her bedroom the following day.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, cell phone evidence and witness statements helped investigators identify Nunez as the person who sold the victim drugs.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, detectives with the Escondido Police Department later posed as L.P. in messages with Nunez and asked to buy more fentanyl. Nunez was arrested upon leaving his home to meet with the buyer and had two baggies containing about 9 grams of fentanyl on him, according to the complaint.

Nunez is scheduled to be sentenced in May. The maximum he could be sentenced to is 20 years in prison, though, since he pleaded guilty, it's likely he will receive a reduced sentence.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us