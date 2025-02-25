Man admits selling fentanyl to woman whose parents found her lifeless body

A man who sold a dose of fentanyl that killed a woman in Escondido pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges.

Danny Nunez, 25, admitted to selling the drugs last fall to the 25-year-old victim, referred to as "L.P." in court records.

Prosecutors said the victim bought the fentanyl from Nunez on Sept. 11 and her parents found her dead in her bedroom the following day.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, cell phone evidence and witness statements helped investigators identify Nunez as the person who sold the victim drugs.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court, detectives with the Escondido Police Department later posed as L.P. in messages with Nunez and asked to buy more fentanyl. Nunez was arrested upon leaving his home to meet with the buyer and had two baggies containing about 9 grams of fentanyl on him, according to the complaint.

Nunez is scheduled to be sentenced in May. The maximum he could be sentenced to is 20 years in prison, though, since he pleaded guilty, it's likely he will receive a reduced sentence.