Man admits killing wife in 2003, leaving her legs in Rancho San Diego Dumpster

The husband of a woman who was unidentified for nearly two decades after her legs were discovered inside a trash bin in Rancho San Diego in 2003 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and faces a possible life prison term when he is sentenced in May.

Jack Dennis Potter, 72, was arrested in 2021 in connection with the death of Laurie Diane Potter, a 54-year-old Temecula woman whose remains were found Oct. 5, 2003, in a trash bin in the 1600 block of Hilton Head Court.

A 17-year-old cold case ended with the arrest of the victim's husband. NBC 7's Rory Devine ahs the story.

Potter pleaded guilty Friday and could be sentenced in May to 15 years to life in state prison. He remains in county jail without bail.

The criminal complaint charging Potter indicated that authorities believe the victim was killed on either Oct. 4 or Oct. 5, 2003, but does not specify how she died.

It wasn't until December 2020 that Potter's remains could be identified, using a process called investigative genetic genealogy that inputs a DNA sample into public genetic databases in order to find relatives. Investigators then construct a family tree from matches that, they hope, can lead them to identifying either a victim or suspect.

It's the same method used by detectives to identify the Golden State Killer.

Detective Troy DuGal used investigative genetic genealogy to solve a cold case from 2003, when a woman's legs were found in a dumpster and couldn't be ID'd. He explains how public databases help in their search for suspects, and in this case, an unidentifiable victim.

In Laurie Potter's case, the technique led investigators to her adult son in Dec. 2020, and with his genetic testing, detectives could confirm their deceased woman was Laurie Potter.

Then, it was time to relaunch the hunt for a suspect.

SDSO Homicide Lt. Thomas Seiver said in 2021 that “the investigation revealed substantial and conclusive evidence that Jack had murdered Laurie.”

Potter was arrested at his apartment in Rancho Cucamonga, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver.

Investigators said that no one reported Laurie Potter missing. Her family assumed she was alive but living elsewhere. The only person who knew she was dead -- according to investigators -- was her husband.

SDSO said at the time of the arrest that it was the first time a law enforcement agency in San Diego County was able to use investigative genetic genealogy to solve a cold case and make an arrest. The method has been used to close prior cold cases, but in those instances, the suspect was dead at the time it was solved.