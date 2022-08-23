Man Accused of Stealing Chancho the Goldendoodle in Court on Grand Theft Charge

A man accused of stealing a Utah family's dog from an RV campground alongside Mission Bay pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of grand theft.

The Grillo family was vacationing in San Diego earlier this month when their mini-goldendoodle, Chancho, was taken from Campland By the Bay. At about 4 a.m. Aug. 2, the family discovered that the pup was missing from his crate, which was located outside of their tent, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.

Upon finding and reviewing footage from a security camera, they discovered that a stranger had led a dog that appeared to be Chancho away from the campground.

The suspect, 40-year-old Johnny Smith, was arrested a little over a week later in National City, Sharki said. The Grillos drove from Utah to San Diego the following day and were reunited with Chancho at the San Diego Police Department's Northern Division station.

"I was really sad," young Liam said. "I didn't know where he was."

The SDPD responded and started investigating the case by reviewing tips after the family posted flyers around the area.

"We were following leads, and going through footage," said SDPD Detective George Nicholes.

Nicholes also looked at footage taken at the campsite and saw a man entering the park without a dog and then saw him leave with a dog. The suspect, identified by police as Smith, was arrested and booked on felony theft charges. The family was then notified and drove Thursday night to San Diego from Utah to pick up Chancho.

"We felt absolutely ecstatic," said Hannah Grillo. "Just so grateful. honestly. that our detective [Nicholes] has done so much work on this and was so proactive in helping and quick to respond to all of our questions."

"We were happy to reunite the family," Nicholes said.

In a news release announcing Chancho's recovery, police offered the following tips for pet owners:

Consider microchipping your dog and keep your contact details up-to-date, especially if you move or change your telephone number;

Consider purchasing a GPS pet tracker that can attach to your dog's harness or collar;

Make sure your dog always has a collar and ID tag with your name and address on it;

Take clear photographs of your dog from various angles and update them regularly, and photos with owners help police prove ownership should the animal go missing; and

Don't leave your dog unattended or let them off leash if you're in an unfamiliar area.

Smith is out on $20,000 bail, according to court officials. He's due back in court on Oct. 5.