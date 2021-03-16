Man Accused of Shooting Bounty Hunter in Chula Vista On the Loose: PD

Authorities in Chula Vista are warning the public of a man considered “armed and dangerous” after he shot a bounty hunter and fled the scene Monday night, according to police.

The Chula Vista Police Department is searching for 36-year-old San Diego resident Christopher Marquez, who allegedly shot a bail recovery agent. The agents notified the police department that they were attempting to arrest Marquez at a home on the 600 block of East J Street.

Just before 9 p.m., agents reported to CVPD that one of the bounty hunters had been shot by the suspect in front of the home. Jesse Nuñez, whose partner is the wounded bounty hunter, said Marquez fired between seven to nine shots.

“He struck one of our partners in the left bicep and in the right leg,” Nuñez said. “My partner went down; the suspect fled on foot.”

The injured agent suffered non-life threatening injuries and is in stable condition, according to CVPD.

The shooting prompted Chula Vista police to respond to the scene, then ultimately SWAT officers to assist. Officers were able to have several occupants in the home leave the residence except for Marquez. It was unclear if he was still in the residence.

At about 7 a.m., SWAT officers entered the home after obtaining a search warrant and found that the suspect was no longer there. It is unclear where Marquez has gone.

Police said the suspect is believed to have left the area on foot and added that no vehicles are associated with him.

Marquez should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who encounters him should immediately call authorities, the police department warns.

“Call 911, let the law enforcement react to it,” Nuñez reiterated.