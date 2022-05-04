Man Accused of Restraining Aggressor on Bus Scheduled to Face Judge for Possible Murder Charge

A man who is potentially facing a murder charge after he broke up a fight on a San Diego bus is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Edward Hilbert, 55, was arrested after being accused of fatally injuring a man who was fighting with a woman on an MTS bus on Saturday night. Police said during the altercation, several passengers intervened to try to stop it.

According to authorities, Hilbert was among those who tried to stop the violence and he ended up restraining the aggressor. Upon arrival, police officers found that individual unresponsive on the floor of the bus, and added that he later died.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The aggressor’s name has not been revealed, but the San Diego Police Department described him as a 28-year-old man.

Hilbert was booked into county jail and faces one count of murder in connection with the death, SDPD said. However, the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, which has a different burden of proof for charges than police, has not filed any charges against the defendant officially.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Both SDPD and the DA’s Office declined to comment on the matter.

Hilbert is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.