Man Accused of Purposely Driving Down Sunset Cliffs With Daughters in Vehicle to Face Judge

The man accused of kidnapping his two young daughters and purposely driving down Sunset Cliffs is scheduled to be arraigned Monday as he faces several charges that include attempted murder and kidnapping.

Robert Brians, 47, was arrested after police said he intentionally drove off Sunset Cliffs with his twin 2-year-old daughters in the vehicle in what was possibly a suicide attempt.

At about 4:30 a.m. the morning of the incident, the girls’ mother called authorities to report Brians took their daughters and threatened to drive his vehicle off a cliff with them inside. The defendant threatened to drive off Coronado Bay Bridge, but was spotted by officers traveling through Point Loma just before he plunged off Sunset Cliffs near Hill Street, police said.

San Diego Police K-9 Officer Jonathan Wiese told NBC 7 that upon arriving at the scene, he saw the vehicle upside down in the water, which was about a 30-foot drop from the cliff. Using a 100-foot leash to travel down the cliff, Wiese made his way toward the trio and spotted the father holding his two daughters in the water, struggling to treat the waters.

Following the successful rescue, medics took Brians and the two toddlers to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The defendant is expected to face a judge via video conference at the San Diego Central Courthouse for a slew of charges in connection to the June 13 incident. Brians is slated to answer to charges that include kidnapping, attempted murder, child abuse, criminal threats, child abduction and burglary.

He was ordered to be held without bail.