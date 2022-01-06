Man Accused of Murder in Old Town Trolley Push Due in Court

The man accused of shoving another man off a trolley platform in Old Town as an oncoming train approached is scheduled to appear in court Thursday as he faces a murder charge.

Ryan Michael Rukstelis, 26, was arrested earlier this week in connection to the murder of 68-year-old Santee resident Martin Andara, the department said. The victim had just gotten off a southbound trolley at the Old Town Transit Center Saturday morning when he was killed.



Authorities said Rukstelis, who is apparently an unsheltered resident, exited the same trolley as Andara and shoved him off the boarding platform without provocation. He then left the scene and fled on foot, police said.

San Diego law enforcement used MTS surveillance footage to identify him as the culprit behind the New Year’s Day killing. SDPD Chief David Nisleit cited Rukstelis’ arrest as an example of why he believes the department should be able to access the city’s street light cameras.

“Tech can be leveraged to solve violent crime. In this case, an unprovoked senseless homicide,” Nisleit said.

It is unclear if Rukstelis has a legal representative who can speak on his behalf. He is due in court on Thursday.