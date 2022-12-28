Man Accused of Killing Young Mother in Lemon Grove Suspected DUI Crash Set to Face Judge

The man accused of driving drunk and running another driver off the road, killing her just days before Christmas, is slated to face a judge Wednesday.

Isaac Payne, 26, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 23 crash that killed 25-year-old Leslie Nunez Rosas. The defendant is facing charges that include two counts of driving under the influence causing bodily injury, hit-and-run death, and gross vehicle manslaughter, according to San Diego County Sheriff Department’s records.

The crash was reported just before 8:30 a.m. Friday on westbound State Route 94 near the College Avenue Way off-ramp in Lemon Grove. There, Payne allegedly hit several cars, including that of Rosas’. The impact pushed the young mother of two off the freeway and down a 30-foot embankment, ejecting her from the vehicle.

Rosas, who was on her way to work at the time, died at the scene, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

“It's hard. It's hard on all of us,” said Valerie Nunez, the partner of Rosas’ sister, Evelyn.

Evelyn and Valerie Nunez told NBC 7 that Rosas had an infectious spirit that would light up a room. The victim leaves behind her 11-month-old son Jaxon, 6-year-old daughter Delilah and husband Jack Rosas.

In addition to striking Rosas’ vehicle, Payne hit at least two other vehicles, according to authorities. He was arrested in a residential area near the Kelton Road exit.

The California Highway Patrol said alcohol was determined to be a factor in the crash. The defendant’s bail has been set at $1 million.

Payne is scheduled to face a judge at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.