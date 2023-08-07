Man accused of killing police K9 in Clairemont, officer who killed him are both ID'd

On Monday, officials with the San Diego Sheriff's Department released the names of a shooting suspect who allegedly refused to obey officers' commands and fired a round, killing a police K9 unit, and the officer who shot the man to death.

Benjamin Pickens, 33, died last Wednesday after being hit by a single rifle round fired by San Diego police officer Addam Ansari, who has been with the department for 11 years, according to the SDSO.

The incident began when 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m. about a shooting in the 5300 block of Ben Street in the Clairemont neighborhood. Pickens was reported to have shot at a victim several times on a roadway and drove off in a white Tesla, but the victim was not struck by gunfire, San Diego County Sheriff's Department Lt. Joseph Jarjura said last week.

"We are still trying to figure it out, but we believe that it started on the roadways," police said. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada has more details.

A sheriff's department investigator said the victim gave police part of the Tesla's license plate number, which helped SDPD's helicopter locate the car and suspect.

After San Diego Police attempted to stop Pickens, he fled, driving to the Mesa College campus, leaving his car behind once he arrived. Officers then found him and saw he still had a handgun, according to Jarjura. The suspect was given commands to drop the gun but did not comply. A K9 handler released the dog and the suspect fired one shot, prompting one officer to fire their weapon, police said.

Asked for specifics regarding the timing of the incident, police said they did not know if the suspect shot and killed the K9 first and then was shot by the officer, or if the events happened simultaneously.

The K9, a 4 ½-year-old Belgian Malinois named Sir, was shot in the upper right chest during the exchange and was taken to a veterinary clinic, where he died. Pickens was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officers said.

It is not known what prompted Pickens to shoot at the person on Ben Street.

"We are still trying to figure it out, but we believe that it started on the roadways. One vehicle, possibly trying to pass the other vehicle or some type of incident," Lt. Jarjura said.

SDSO is not classifying this incident as road rage but said it seems to have initiated on the roadway where Pickens followed the victim into a residential neighborhood.

"I checked on my kids and then I came outside and it was surrounded by cops," said neighbor Rachelle Barbell.

San Diego Police later posted on social media, saying that the shooting this marks the second loss of a police canine in the line of duty. Police said Sir joined the ranks in March 2022 and was a "beloved member of our department and community," SDPD said.

This marks the second loss of a police canine in the line of duty - a somber reminder of the risks faced by all our officers, both two and four-legged.



Together, we will remember K9 Sir, celebrate his life, and honor his heroic service.

Per countywide protocol for police shootings, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting.