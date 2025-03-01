Man accused of killing mom in El Cajon, putting her in trunk enters plea

A man who allegedly killed his mother in El Cajon, then led police on a chase in the woman's car with her body in the trunk, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that include murder.

Richard Anthony Leyva, 24, is accused of killing his 51-year-old mother, Jamison Webster, at the Motel 6 on Montrose Court, then engaging in a high-speed pursuit with police on Tuesday inside Webster's Hyundai Sonata. He was arrested after crashing the Hyundai into several other vehicles in the 500 block of North Mollison Avenue.

A prosecutor said Friday that the investigation into Webster's cause of death is ongoing, but there is "evidence of strangulation."

Deputy District Attorney Yasmin Bigdeli said Webster went to the motel on Monday to visit her son, who was staying there. Surveillance footage showed her enter his motel room, then several hours later, Leyva is seen dragging her "lifeless body" out of the room by her ankles and placing her inside her car's trunk, Bigdeli said.

One day later, Levya's brother went to the motel to look for their mother and upon seeing her vehicle, tried to open the trunk but Levya "slammed" it closed, the prosecutor said. The brother was ultimately able to open the trunk and discovered Webster's body.

Leyva then jumped into the driver's seat, reversed it, and struck his brother with the car, Bigdeli said. Police said he was not injured.

Leyva then allegedly led police on a pursuit on and off freeways, speeding and sometimes weaving into opposing lanes of traffic, until he crashed while trying to squeeze the Hyundai between two stopped vehicles.

Leyva faces 28 years and eight months to life in prison if convicted of the murder count, as well as charges of assault with a deadly weapon and evading a peace officer. He remains in custody without bail.